Gift Guide: The Spice of Life

From a vintage car down to delectable truffles to unbox, there is a little (or big) something for everyone in our holiday gift guide. Best of all, you can nab many of these locally.

Golden fleece. Constructed from recycled checked fleece, this Large Bumbag ($950) from Loewe is just one of many upcycled pieces designed by the house’s creative director Jonathan Anderson. Whether worn around your waist, shoulder or as a crossbody, this plush little accessory is as stylish as it is environmentally friendly. loewe.com

Pop top. Get your classic car buff ’s engine racing this holiday season with a visit to Cars Dawydiak. Gearheads will agree that Walter Dawydiak’s selection of refurbished, collectible and meticulously maintained rides is utterly droolworthy. Consider driving home in this 1958 Mercedes-Benz 190SL convertible ($104,500) in Ivory with bamboo-hued leather interior. And just think how cute it’ll look with a big red bow. 1540 Pine Street, San Francisco. carsauto.com

Haut chocolates. A round keepsake gift box housing 37 delectable nibbles, the Ensembles du Chocolat ($135) from Vosges Haut-Chocolat is ideal for gifting to the host, sharing with company or hoarding all for yourself. Featuring an assortment of exotic truffles, fluffy marshmallows, rich peanut butter bonbons and a Bombalina, this special presentation is sure to sweeten someone’s holiday. vosgeschocolate.com

Cole mine. Written and published by David Wills, the weighty Nat King Cole: Stardust ($399) features over 200 photographs — many never seen before — including rare images from the Capitol Records archive. Honoring the legendary entertainer’s memory, the 272-page limited-edition book is housed in a luxury clamshell case with cashmere lining and comes with a photographic print produced exclusively for the volume. An introduction by Johnny Mathis as well as contributions by Quincy Jones and Leslie Uggams make this a truly special publication. nailorwills.com

On the nose. One of the more recent fragrances to join Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle is the intoxicating and lush Synthetic Jungle by master perfumer Anne Flipo. Described as “a stylized landscape in technicolor greens,” the scent was developed in homage to the cult perfumes of the 1970s, like Yves Saint Laurent’s Opium and Nina Ricci’s L’Air du Temps. With notes of hyacinth, lily of the valley, jasmine and black currant, it comes in three sizes, including the 100 mL spray ($295). fredericmalle.com

Lost and found. For that special person in your life who misplaces almost everything — especially keys — order an AirTag Hermès Key Ring ($349) from Apple. Available in Barénia or Swift leather with contrast stitching, the tag is etched with the house’s Clou de Selle signature. The only other thing to do is download the Find My app (and have an iPhone or iPad for tracking). apple.com

Fuzzy feeling. It’s sweater season, and a multicolor mohair and technical wool Dior and Peter Doig sweater ($1,150) will add a warming touch to anyone’s winter wardrobe. Designed in collaboration with one of the U.K.’s most prolific figurative painters, this cozy “ jumper” is part of a much larger collection of clothing and accessories worth perusing for gift giving. Dior; San Francisco and Westfield Valley Fair. dior.com

Three’s company. Few things are as delightful as receiving a bud vase from Heath Ceramics — so imagine getting a set of three ($105)! Part of the limited-edition winter seasonal collection, this grouping includes a trio of new shades: deep glossy Nightfall, pale matte Dawn and rich matte Cranberry. Heath Ceramics; 2900 18th Street and Ferry Building, San Francisco; 400 Gate Five Road, Sausalito. heathceramics.com

Bottle service. Fully stocked and stylish home bar setups have made a major comeback over the last two years. Help build out a fabulous cocktail corner for someone special with this Aldo Tura Green Bar Cart ($2,200) available at Found by Maja. Hand-dyed and lacquered in goatskin, this texturally rich midcentury drink caddy is further highlighted by cast brass hardware. Pair the cart with an easy-to-wrap copy of San Francisco Cocktails, a new book by Gazette contributor Trevor Felch that includes more than 100 recipes “inspired by the City by the Bay.” 3681A Sacramento Street, San Francisco. foundbymaja.com cidermillpress.com

Put a bird on it. Originally designed by Jean Schlumberger in 1956, the same year he was hired by Tiffany & Co., the iconic Bird on a Rock pin remains one of his most cherished creations. It has been reproduced to display only the finest jewels, like this version in 18k yellow gold and platinum with an aquamarine and diamonds. Price upon request. Tiffany & Co.; San Francisco and Stanford Shopping Center. tiffany.com

Time and space. The brainchild of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton master watchmaker Michel Navas, the Escale Spin Time Meteorite 41 ($51,000) is a real nod to space travel with — believe it or not — a dial that is actually crafted from rare Namibian meteorite. Encased in titanium and with an 18k pink gold bezel, horns and crown, its in-house movement showcases a unique way to tell time: 12 rotating cubes give the watch a new face every hour. Louis Vuitton; San Francisco, Stanford Shopping Center and Westfield Valley Fair. us.louisvuitton.com

Royal flush. Surprising your favorite gambler with the Geometric G Print Poker Set ($6,900) from Gucci will surely hold ’em in awe. Inspired by sporting and leisure activity items from the ’50s and ’60s in the luxury brand’s archives, the game — housed in an eco-friendly Demetra case — includes two decks of cards, eight dice and one set of chips. Now, deal. Gucci; San Francisco and Westfield Valley Fair. gucci.com

Soft touch. Prada’s addition of a small zipper pouch to one of its two Nappa leather gloves ($1,120) gives a modern feel to this classic winter necessity. Lined with cashmere — and thoroughly ’70s in appearance — they are offered in several colors and styles, including this pair in Peacock Blue. Prada; Westfield Valley Fair. prada.com

Feast for the eyes. At 101 years old, American painter Wayne Thiebaud shows no signs of slowing down and his work is as popular as ever. His depictions of everyday objects such as pies, hot dogs and ice cream cones are Pop Art masterworks. An impressive selection of the artist’s work is available from Berggruen Gallery, including “Cherry Tarts,” 1965–76; oil on canvas; 16⅛ by 17⅞ inches. Inquire for pricing. 10 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco. berggruen.com

Mini monument. Dreaming of a trip through Italy? Well, San Francisco-based Daniel Stein Antiques has the next best thing — this walnut maquette of Giotto’s Campanile in Florence ($7,500) is a spot-on 19th-century representation of the 14th-century bell tower on the Piazza del Duomo. Standing just over 3 feet high, this model was likely a souvenir from a grand tour 120 years ago and comes with a custom-made pedestal. By appointment only. danielsteinantiques.com