Gilt-y Pleasures for Hanging At Home

From whimsical to old-world luxe, here are a few good reasons to spruce up your space

Gilt Trip. Procured from a chateau near Fontaine bleau, France, this suite of four Louis XVI gilt wood “Versailles” chairs circa 1820 remained in the same private collection for the last 200 years. Available from French antiques purveyor Upper Road West — with a showroom opening this fall in downtown Ross — these elegant and delicately carved chairs ($8,000 for the set) could be sitting pretty in your home. upperroadwest.com

Shelf Life. For the first time since its inception in 2012, the Objets Nomades collection from Louis Vuitton debuted a collaboration with an American designer — from San Francisco, no less. In case you missed it earlier this year, the Louis Vuitton Swell Wave shelf by Andrew Kudless is made from smoothly polished oak, held in place by straps made from Vuitton leather. It’s a free-spirited, suspended shelving unit that’s both utilitarian and a work of art. (Price upon request.) louisvuitton.com

Portrait of a Lady. The work of Atlanta-based artist Carter Herrington is as pop as you can get. Whether you’re interested in a miniature clay bust of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis or Shelley Duvall (from $300), a colorful small-scale painting of Karen Black, Pat Buckley or Betty Ford (from$295), or these twin woodcut-out paintings of Houston socialite Lynn Wyatt ($650), you’ll definitely be making a social statement. Follow Herrington on Instagram (@carterherrington) to see newly completed and available works. carter-herrington-art.com

All in the Family. Francis Ford Coppola and his daughter, Sofia, aren’t the only creatives in the family. His wife (and her mother), Eleanor Coppola, is a documentary filmmaker, writer and artist. Check out her work at Anglim Gilbert Gallery in San Francisco, including Saboru #9, 2013 — a sizable archival pigment print on Optica paper 61′′ x 25.′′ (Price upon request.) anglimgilbertgallery.com

Petting Zoo. Artist and designer Matteo Cibic—nephew of Aldo Cibic, who along with Ettore Sottsass founded the Memphis Group in the 1980s —is certified Italian design royalty. The younger Cibic’s delightfully whimsical work has been displayed at Musée Pompidou in Paris, the Shanghai Museum of Glass, and the Triennale Design Museum in Milan, among others. Pick up a “Luky Dog” (approximately $2,000) of your own. From his Il Paradiso dei Sogniseries, in an edition of 99, this ceramic and 24k gold-finished sculpture will put a smile on your face. matteocibicstudio.com