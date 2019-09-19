Patron Dinner performance at Chimney Rock Winery’s Barrel Room.

Summer might be over, but the buzz from Festival Napa Valley lingers on. Especially from such gatherings as the elegant Patron Dinner at Chimney Rock Winery, where guests congregated in the property’s one-of-a-kind Barrel Room for a gourmet dinner by Meadowood Napa Valley’s culinary team while being serenaded by live music. Chimney Rock was an ideal (and idyllic) setting for patrons to receive an unparalleled taste of Napa culture: The Cape Dutch-inspired estate is tucked along the Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District, which is known for producing some of the most nuanced wines in the valley and beyond (thanks to its unique soil profile). Chimney Rock winemaking aficionados Doug Fletcher and Elizabeth Vianna have become known for their cabernet sauvignon, which guests enjoyed alongside an entree of red-wine-braised short rib and fiscalini pearls. The decadence!

Festival Napa Valley CEO and President Rick Walker was in the building, naturally, along with his wife, Karen. NASA veteran Don Pettit traded his spacesuit for cocktail casual at the celebration, while festival board members Michael Polenske and Claire and David Stull were also in attendance.

Becca and Justin Christianson

Marcy David and Amos Davis

Simone Lazzarini and Keith Scott

Gerry Grodsky and Roberta Sherman

Charles Rashall and Michael Polenske

John Evans and Jennifer Borella