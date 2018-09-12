The 9th installment of the GLIDE LEGACY Gala welcomed over 800 of San Francisco’s elite youngsters to August Hall. With DJ KingMost laying down the beats and the GLIDE Ensemble and The Change Band impressing with performances, the night was certainly not short of entertainment. Those who attended witnessed the night’s two honorees: Lateefah Simon with the Reverend Cecil Williams Legacy Award and Alicia Garza with the Janice Mirikitani Legacy Award. Also seen on the dance floor: GLIDE President and CEO Karen Hanrahan, GLIDE Co-founders Rev. Cecil Williams and Janice Mirikitani, Alicia Garza, Janice Mirikitani, Karen Hanrahan, Co-chairs Mary Wyatt and Emily Cohen, Dennis Hersey, Jeff Adachi, Karen Hanrahan, Matthew Cahill and Scott Wiener.

Related