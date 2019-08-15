Lindsay Weiss, Rupert and Carrie Blease with Jenny Koehler

The Peter Michael Foundation, a champion in the treatment of prostate cancer, hosted 80 supporters at Peter Michael Winery in Calistoga’s Knight Valley for an exclusive garden party that was anything but garden variety. The sun-soaked event, dubbed Peter Michael Stars by Day, was held in support of Dr. Lawrence Fong’s Immunotherapy Lab at UCSF and featured the Rowan Brothers with Dick Bright as musical entertainment. An energetic live auction led by Bonham’s Jacqueline Towers-Perkins was another event highlight.

Guests noshed on gourmet food and drink from local hot spots such as The Oyster Girls, The Bewildered Pig, Lord Stanley, Morlet Family Vineyards, Oenotri, Tannery Bend Beerworks and, of course, Peter Michael Winery. Kollar Chocolates ended the snacking on a sweet note. Some boldface names spotted amongst the foliage? Larry Fong, Shannon Wass, Dave Carlson and Luc Morlet, among others.

