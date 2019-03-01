Magda Romero and Clive Miles

Shreve & Co. and Harry Kotlar combined forces to host Shop for a Cause, a splashy, intimate evening in honor of American Heart Month. Held at Shreve’s boutique on Post, proceeds from the event supported the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women, a campaign that works to end heart disease and stroke through awareness and education.

Harry Kotlar unveiled KOTLAR 1948 in honor of the event — three exclusive pieces inspired by the American Heart Association’s official color and American Heart Month. Think rubies times three! Coincidentally, the precious stones also act as a symbol of love, loyalty and good fortune.

The jewelry house also displayed its 70th anniversary collection: seven unique pieces that tell the story of Harry Kotlar design transformation through the decades. Shreve & Co. donated five percent of customer sales from February 9 through February 10 for the American Heart Association’s advocacy efforts in the Bay Area.

David Francis and Kaylen Achong

Diane Adams and Claudia Ross

Maria Montes and Czarah Cabrera