Gozu 201 Spear St., San Francisco gozusf.com

At Gozu, San Francisco’s newest shrine to worshipful meat, A5 Wagyu is meticulously sourced from premier farms in Japan. Just don’t expect that exquisitely marbled beef in the customary form of gargantuan steaks, though. Instead, chef-owner Marc Zimmerman, late of Alexander’s Steakhouse in San Francisco, pointedly buys as much of each animal as possible to help farmers be sustainable. As a result, he takes pains to use every bit creatively — from burning the bones as charcoal and rendering the fat for sauces to using lean cuts to create a version of shoyu. Outfitted almost entirely in black and gray, this dramatic restaurant is like a black-box theater with the open kitchen as its stage. At the 25-seat counter, enjoy dishes à la carte or a tasting menu that tops out at $150. Revel in an exquisite chawanmushi spiked with Wagyu consommé-fortified dashi; and yakitori-like skewers of Wagyu that school in the singular taste and texture of each cut. — Carolyn Jung

Everlane Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto; everlane.com

If the new year signals that it’s time for a little wardrobe refresh, you’re in luck: Everlane’s latest outpost offers 1,400 square feet of understated yet stylish staples, including tees, denim, silk tops, cashmere sweaters, footwear and bags. With tens of thousands of its customers residing in Silicon Valley, it’s no wonder that San Francisco–headquartered Everlane chose Stanford for its second Bay Area brick-and-mortar location (and fifth nationwide). In addition to trying on and testing out designs by the company — which touts its transparency when it comes to where and how goods are created, as well as the markup for items — shoppers can learn about the retailer’s sustainability efforts, such as its ReNew outerwear that’s made from recycled plastic bottles. For fitting room access, use the store’s text-based system, called Save My Spot (Everlane SMS), which lets you know when you’re up. — Anh-Minh Le

Crescent Nob Hill crescentnobhill.com

This boutique eight-story residential development at the corner of California and Powell is now open, inviting potential buyers to snap up one of its 44 chic condos. Champalimaud Design masterminded the interiors. “The main inspiration for the home is the unique environment of San Francisco,” explains Winston Kong, partner at Champalimaud. “We chose a blend of American and European styles to create a fresh, sophisticated look, perfect for California. Bright and lively colors were selected to evoke the happiness and beauty of the sunset on the golden coast and are translated through the accessories and fabrics.” Within its sleek walls, Crescent Nob Hill, a Grosvenor Group property, boasts a lush, Parisian-style garden designed by Miller Company Landscape Architects as well as a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, two-sided fireplace and sweeping views of the City. — Erin Carlson