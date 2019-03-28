Parties

Grace Cathedral’s ‘Carnivale’

Photos by Drew Altizer Photography

March 28, 2019


March 9

In its ninth year, the Nob Hill institution’s Carnivale channeled an enchanting Venetian evening — complete with traditional masquerade and commedia dell’arte — for a record-breaking 425-person guest list. Chaired by Lily M. Bowles Leo, the splashy affair raised $525,000 and announced Alonzo King (of Alonzo King LINES Ballet) as the cathedral’s 2019 artist in residence. A few notable names reveling in the festivities: David W. Walker, Ute Bowes, Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor.

  • Heidi Ho, Kristi Yamaguchi and Janis Yanehiro
  • Brian Boitano and Frank D’Ambrosio
Michael Pappas and Rita Semel
David Walker, Malcolm Young and Marc Andrus
