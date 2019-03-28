March 9

In its ninth year, the Nob Hill institution’s Carnivale channeled an enchanting Venetian evening — complete with traditional masquerade and commedia dell’arte — for a record-breaking 425-person guest list. Chaired by Lily M. Bowles Leo, the splashy affair raised $525,000 and announced Alonzo King (of Alonzo King LINES Ballet) as the cathedral’s 2019 artist in residence. A few notable names reveling in the festivities: David W. Walker, Ute Bowes, Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor.

Heidi Ho, Kristi Yamaguchi and Janis Yanehiro

Brian Boitano and Frank D’Ambrosio

Michael Pappas and Rita Semel

David Walker, Malcolm Young and Marc Andrus