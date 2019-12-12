Hermès

125 Grant Ave.,San Francisco; hermes.com

After a two-year overhaul, Hermès has returned to its beloved spot on Grant Avenue. When the French luxury house debuted at the venue in 2003, Robert Chavez, president and CEO of Hermès USA, remarked that the company “fell in love with it architecturally.” Now there’s even more to love. The revamped boutique features expanded interiors, including a new floor, which add up to 9,000 square feet filled with highly covetable goods.

A palette of copper, terracotta and wood imbues the space with warmth, while the basket-weave mosaic tilesunderfoot are reminiscent of the firm’s Paris flagship. A sinuous oak staircase connects the two levels, with leather, men’s and women’s silk, fashion accessories, fragrance and equestrian on the first floor. Venture upstairs for the shoe salon, fine jewelry, watches, furniture and home objects — along with amenities such as a coffee bar and made-to-measure service. Need another reason to pop in? Head over to snap up exclusive items that the brand created to commemorate the reopening: special versions of the Kelly bag and a refreshed wicker fishing bag, as well as new colorways for a scarf design and the Apple Watch Hermès bands.

Big Daddy’s Antiques

855 El Camino Real, #127, Palo Alto; bdantiques.com

Big Daddy’s Antiques, which originated in Los Angeles and later opened in San Francisco, recently planted a flag in Palo Alto with an outpost at Town & Country Village. “I’m always on the hunt — the hunt for unique treasures but also the hunt for interesting spaces,” says founder Shane Brown, adding that the store’s “vintage, one-of-a-kind aesthetic” brings a fresh interior design perspective to the Peninsula. The new 4,000-square-foot showroom — which previously housed Cisco Home— is filled with a well-curated selection of antiques and reproductions from all over the globe. Think Goyard trunks and European leather chairs. Reclaimed wood floors and original wood beams overhead add to the venue’s charm and character. Those embarking on a decorating project, take note: Big Daddy’s team can also assist clients with custom creations.

Margaret Ash Design & Home

3236 Sacramento St., San Francisco; margaretashdesign.com

Designer Margaret Ash has created gorgeous interiors for Kelly Wearstler, Elizabeth Bauer and Amanda Nisbet, among other A-list creatives, architects and clientele. Now she’s officially opened her Sacramento Street store, selling furniture, art, accessories, tableware and monogram bedding in a space affixed to her firm’s creative headquarters. From antique mohair club chairs to statement-making artwork by Kayce Hughes to Walker Valentine Custom House’s monogrammed must-haves, Ash’s atelier is filled with eye-catching temptations. She notes: “If you like a piece on the showroom floor but need a custom pattern or colorway, the designers are available to identify the perfect fit from their extensive library of fabric.” Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.