Having a Ball With the SF Opera Guild
Drew Altizer Photography
May 30
The San Francisco Opera Guild hosted a benefactor bash in anticipation of Opera Ball 2019: The Capulets’ Masked Ball, which commences at the War Memorial Opera House on September 6. The triple-VIP festivities took place at Opera Ball Honorary Chair Dede Wilsey’s pristine, art-filled home. (We spy a Monet! Dede loves her some Impressionism.) Other guests included Opera Guild President (and a member of the Gazette’s 2019 “A-List”) Mary Poland; Opera Ball co-chairs Jane Mudge and Elizabeth Birka-White (with this powerduo behind the decks, The Capulets’ Masked Ball will have an infinitely happier ending than Romeo and Juliet); and Matthew Shilvock, the San Francisco Opera’s general director.