Matthew Shilvock and Dede Wilsey

May 30

The San Francisco Opera Guild hosted a benefactor bash in anticipation of Opera Ball 2019: The Capulets’ Masked Ball, which commences at the War Memorial Opera House on September 6. The triple-VIP festivities took place at Opera Ball Honorary Chair Dede Wilsey’s pristine, art-filled home. (We spy a Monet! Dede loves her some Impressionism.) Other guests included Opera Guild President (and a member of the Gazette’s 2019 “A-List”) Mary Poland; Opera Ball co-chairs Jane Mudge and Elizabeth Birka-White (with this powerduo behind the decks, The Capulets’ Masked Ball will have an infinitely happier ending than Romeo and Juliet); and Matthew Shilvock, the San Francisco Opera’s general director.

Maryam Muduroglu with Victor and Farah Makras

Elizabeth Birka-White and Jane Mudge

Susan Malott and Mary Poland

Daniel and Ann Girard

Shannon and Dan Cronan