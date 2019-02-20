The scene at Hearts in SF

On February 13, the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation hosted Hearts in SF — a buzzy evening event held at Pier 48 in lieu of their traditional luncheon. The fundraiser, co-chaired by Judy Guggenhime, Pam Baer and Andrew McCollum, brought attention to the mental health care and addiction services at the hospital while celebrating 15 years of the Hearts in San Francisco art project created by Ellen Newman and Nancy Bechtle. The heart-shaped sculptures have supported San Francisco General since.

Lucky guests got up close and personal with this year’s stunning, diverse collection at the venue. Something tells us the pieces currently up for auction won’t last long! The hearts this year were created by a multitude of artists including Claudia Blanco, whose “Viva la Friducha” is a bright, pixelated homage to the beloved Mexican artist (who, fun fact, lived and painted in SF at two different points in her life).

Held a day before the Hallmark holiday, guests rocked varying shades of red at the charitable soiree. Mayor London Breed was no exception. She made remarks on stage along with Patrick J. Kennedy, a former congressman. Other benevolent politicos in the crowd: Willie Brown; Art Agnos; Frank Jordan; Charlotte and George Schultz; Catherine Stefani; Jim Lazarus; Scott Weiner and others.

Ann Lazarus, co-chair Pam Baer, Bernard Tyson and Denise Bradley Tyson

Barry Bonds, Art Agnos and Larry Baer

Brenda Wright with Steve Bowdry

Co-chair Judy Guggenhime

Dennis and Leah Hearst

Ellen and John Newman

Greg Suhr, Charlotte Shultz, Willie Brown and George Schultz

Margot Kushel, Connie Shanahan and Susan Ehrlich

Nancy and Joachim Bechtle

Patrick J. Kennedy

Wade Rose and Joanne Hayes-White