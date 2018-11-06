Parties

Heavenly Bodies at Art & Antiques

November 6, 2018
For the 37th year, the Fall Art & Antiques Show dazzled the Bay Area with its remarkable collection of fine and decorative arts sourced from more than 50 dealers that span the globe at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture’s Festival Pavilion. Festivities kicked off with the always highly anticipated Opening Night Preview Gala that benefited Enterprise for Youth on Oct. 10, and the next day guests delighted in pieces from antique and present-day origin that fell under this year’s theme: The Sun, the Moon and the Stars: Celestial Imagery in Art, Antiques and Design. Some of the unique pieces up for grabs came from designs that ranged from American and English to Continental and Asian. Guests admired furniture, paintings, photographs, books, precious-metal objects, jewelry, textiles and ceramics from all over the world. The vignettes at this year’s show were designed by Charlotte Moss, Ken Fulk, Madeline Stuart and The Wiseman Group. Notable attendees included Suzanne Tucker, Laura King Pfaff, Allison Speer, OJ and Gary Shansby, Dede Wilsey, Nina Campbell, J. Riccardo Benavides, Christopher Redlich, Susan Boeing, Claud Cecil Gurney, Kathryn and Bo Lasater, Hillary Thomas, and Sarah and Steven Sherrill.

Todd Traina and Dede Wilsey
Claud Cecil Gurney and Hannah Cecil Gurney
Yurie Pascarella and Carl Pascarella
Charlotte Moss, Ken Fulk and Suzanne Tucker
Luis Alvarez, James Hunter, Brenda Mickel, Paul Wiseman and Chase Robertson
Margan Mulvihill, Ariane Trimuschat, Nancy and Paul Pelosi, and Suzanne Tucker
Joan Corrigan and Dagmar Dolby
Denise Hale and Jonathan Rachman
Peter Hernandez and Diane Adams
Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton
