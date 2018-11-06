For the 37th year, the Fall Art & Antiques Show dazzled the Bay Area with its remarkable collection of fine and decorative arts sourced from more than 50 dealers that span the globe at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture’s Festival Pavilion. Festivities kicked off with the always highly anticipated Opening Night Preview Gala that benefited Enterprise for Youth on Oct. 10, and the next day guests delighted in pieces from antique and present-day origin that fell under this year’s theme: The Sun, the Moon and the Stars: Celestial Imagery in Art, Antiques and Design. Some of the unique pieces up for grabs came from designs that ranged from American and English to Continental and Asian. Guests admired furniture, paintings, photographs, books, precious-metal objects, jewelry, textiles and ceramics from all over the world. The vignettes at this year’s show were designed by Charlotte Moss, Ken Fulk, Madeline Stuart and The Wiseman Group. Notable attendees included Suzanne Tucker, Laura King Pfaff, Allison Speer, OJ and Gary Shansby, Dede Wilsey, Nina Campbell, J. Riccardo Benavides, Christopher Redlich, Susan Boeing, Claud Cecil Gurney, Kathryn and Bo Lasater, Hillary Thomas, and Sarah and Steven Sherrill.

