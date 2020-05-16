Helping Families in Need

Parties

Illustrations by Miranda Huang

May 16, 2020
The Gazette loves fashion — it’s in our DNA. Since founder Gardner Mein published the magazine’s first gala gown back in the ’70s, our pages have become a showcase of San Francisco’s most fashionable. But all those gowns and tuxes are not merely decorative — rather, the City’s movers, shakers and swans bust them out for gala fundraisers that celebrate style while helping those in need. So, a fancy dress is not just a dress — it’s a call to action. In this spirit, we challenged readers to donate to one of our favorite local nonprofits — Raphael House, which has provided shelter and services to impoverished families in the Bay Area for nearly 50 years — in exchange for inclusion in this month’s “virtual” party pages. What a response! We couldn’t be prouder of our readers for donating $12,000 to this important cause. The donated funds will support Raphael House’s programs housing the homeless and helping families become more financially stable. Thanks is also due to our talented illustrator Miranda Huang, aka How Heart Thou, who immortalized our donors in their gala best. Follow her on Instagram at @howheartthou.

Thank you, David Hornik (Darrow Hornik and Pamela Hornik pictured), for your generous donation.

 

Thank you, Hafsa Burt, for your generous donation.

 

Thank you, Christina Saveri, for your generous donation.

 

About the Artist

Originally born in San Francisco, Miranda Huang studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She launched her career in couture buying at Saks Fifth Avenue and eventually transitioned into marketing and strategy for Fortune 100 firms.

In 2016, combining her passion for art with a desire to give back to non-profits, she launched her own social enterprise, How Heart Thou, where she utilizes art proceeds as a means to support local causes.

Using various creative mediums to draw fashion portraits, Huang’s work spans from sketching for global luxury companies such as Prada, Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, Saks, and Bloomingdale’s to drawing custom illustrations for private clients across the globe. See more of her work at www.howheartthou.org

 

