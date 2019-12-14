Who is the unique beauty in your life? Relax and remove some of the guesswork from your holiday shopping with these clever gift solutions.

Caviar and Champagne. An indulgent gift for the gourmet connoisseur? Look no further than La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Eye Lift. With the touch of an activating pump, the two formulas — one encapsulated in golden caviar beads, the other in an innovative tourmaline-beige emulsion reminiscent of the finest bubbly — are freshly blended together. The result is a delightfully textured serum that melts into the skin. La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Lift, $480; laprairie.com

Art Aficionado. Clé de Peau Beauté, drawing from its origins to bring Japanese craftsmanship to life, collaborated with master kimono-maker Kyoto Tachibana and artist Ayana Otake on the Kimono Dream Collection. Each artful keepsake is a real treat to unwrap, with exquisite packaging influenced by traditional origami paper art. Meanwhile, the interior unveils a Japanese bijinga, a painted woman wearing a kimono. Clé de Peau Beauté Refining Pressed Powder, $105; cledepeaubeaute.com

Globe-Trotter. Thanks to Oribe’s Collector Set, staying coiffed and groomed while hopping through time zones is easy. Each fabulous box contains the brand’s 11 travel best-sellers (from shampoo, to lip balm, to hair pony), and displays vibrant prints co-created in collaboration with Block Shop, a Los Angeles-based textile brand and design studio founded by artist sisters Hopie and Lily Stockman. Oribe Collector’s Set, $280; oribe.com

Zen Master. Add some Scandinavian cool to your gift list with L:a Bruket, a green beauty brand all the way from Sweden’s western coast. The company’s new Spruce body care collection takes you on a stroll through the Nordic woods, inhaling the invigorating scents of spruce and pine. It’s a great gift for anyone who loves to relax and unwind — and who doesn’t? L:a Bruket N0220 Essentials Spruce Kit (Hand & Body Wash, Hand Cream and Sea Salt Scrub), $60; labruket-usa.com

Stars and Smiles. These posh stocking stuffers create an all-around festive holiday mood. Go for uplifting packaging like that of lipsticks from star-studded Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and the smiley face emoji on Shiffa’s Amuse patches.Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Edition Lipstick in Rosewood Star, $38; yslbeautyus.com; Shiffa Amuse Dissolvable Patches for Smile Lines Starter Kit, $191; nordstrom.com