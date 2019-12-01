The holidays are upon us, and if you’ve been naughty the past 12 months, it’s time to redeem yourself. If you’ve been nice all year, it’s time to get rewarded for all your hard work. Either way, it’s that time of year when you will likely find yourself scrambling for the most perfect and thoughtful — albeit last- minute — gifts. Hopefully this holiday gift guide will set you in the right direction.There’s something for (almost) everyone.

Baby, it’s Cold Outside

Ice Princess. Offered by Tiffany& Co. from its “a Very, Very Tiffany Holiday Catalog,” this masterful diamond necklace is more than 42 carats. Pick up this string of ice before it melts away. Price upon request. tiffany.com

Get Cozy. Settle in next to the fire with this pair of 1950s Italian lounge chairs, custom upholstered in turquoise velvet and toile ($13,700) from Richard Shapiro Studiolo. studiolo.com

Bundle Up. The Valentino Fall Winter 2019 collection offers an array of fantastic men’s coats — like the one above. Keep your fella warm this season in a similar style, available in boutiques nationwide ($3,950). valentino.com

Starry Night. With twinkling blue aventurine and diamonds, Harry Winston’s Midnight Retrograde Watch is a remarkable work of wearable art — and designed for a lifetime of precision. Price upon request. harrywinston.com

Shear Perfection. Splurge on your Chanel-wearing sweetheart — or sister or mother — with this shiny crumpled sheepskin, shearling sheepskin and gold-tone metal black-and-brown classic Chanel Flap Bag ($4,600). She’ll thank you for it. chanel.com

On Prancer, On Dancer, On Donner …

Well-Heeled. Part of this season’s Bhutanese capsule collection from Christian Louboutin, nothing says decadent gifting like a pair of holiday red-soled Thimpumule ($995) mules. In a colorful palette of pinks, greens, blues and golds, and further accented by gold beads and embroidery, they’ll be naughty and nice on the right lady in your life. us.christianlouboutin.com

Silver Servant. Keep your wine corks well cared for with this silver-plated engraved cork box ($120) from Christofle. Customize it with your wine lover’s initials. It’s a great accessory for anyone pop-ping bottles this holiday season. christofle.com

Take a Hike. Presented on the Spring-Summer 2019 runway, this Large Backpack in Green Velvet from Gucci ($3,980) blends the collection’s rather eclectic narrative. With green floral velvet lamé jacquard, brown leather trim and palladium-toned hardware, it’ll remind you of vintage carpets and tapestries, but actually be more useful. gucci.com

Marathon Man. Run, don’t walk, to Maison Margiela for a pair of Color Block Runners ($590). Creative direction for the house is overseen by John Galliano — and he’s definitely in step with these cool kicks. maisonmargiela.com

Oh You Fancy, Huh?

Tin Soldiers. There’s no better way to march into a holiday party than with a few tins — or ounces — of caviar fromThe Caviar Co.Your host or hostess will thank you. Choose from a nice selection that includes the Imperial Golden Russian Osetra ($165/oz.), Kaluga Hybrid Caviar ($120/oz.) and the Siberian Sturgeon($95/oz.). thecaviarco.com

Kinky Boots. Available at Neiman Marcus, every stylish woman will need a pair of these Paris Texas Snake-Embossed Leather Knee Boots ($795). With a 4-inch covered block heel and a pointed toe, they’re definitely a requirement to go from winter into spring. neimanmarcus.com

Think Pink. This 18K pink gold éclat ring, available from Shreve & Co., features a round 4.29-carat pink tourmaline, six pink sapphires weighing in at 2.89 carats, six pearls and a diamond melee weighing a total of 0.45 carat — all for a cool $13,000. Perfect for the girly-girl on your nice list. shreve.com

Shoulder Dusters. A minimalist web of radiant-cut yellow diamonds (set among stitches of emerald-cut diamonds, expertly arranged at different angles), these Threads Classic Drop Earrings from Graff will win you major points. graff.com

Wintour Wonderland. Who wouldn’t want a molten glass, mouth-blown, hand-painted, beaded, glued and glittered Anna Wintour ornament ($21) this holiday season? Available from Hudson Grace, it seems like a fashion must for the price. hudsongracesf.com

It’s Really the Thought That Counts …

Two if by Sea. Heath Ceramics’ Multi-Stem Vase in Sea and Sand ($148) — a new color for the season— is composed of two glazes, sprayed by hand. Get one for yourself and another for someone else on your holiday list. heathceramics.com

Book Club. This Late Victorian Book Stack Concealed Wine Cooler ($2,850) from San Francisco’s Garden Court Antiques may appear to be three volumes of Magna Britannia and two of Liber Gelarum, but the top two books lift to reveal a glass cooler insert. A nice find for the bookworm in your life. gardencourtantiques.com

Nutcracker. Toy Maker Cellars, founded by prominent Bordeaux collector Shirlin Wong, has released its much anticipated 2015 Toy Maker ($275). If you didn’t know, the winemaker is “wine brand star-maker” Martha McClellan. It was a limited production, so better hope it was on your list for Santa. toymakercellars.com

Happy Times. For your favorite art collector, pick up this 1972 Polaroid photograph of Lee Radziwill by Andy Warhol ($18,000). Available through Jim Hedges’ L.A.-based Hedges Projects, and stamped on verso by Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and also by the estate of Andy Warhol. hedges-projects.com