Holiday Heroes Celebrates 10 Years of Joy at Oracle Park

All year long, Amy Wender-Hoch waits with bated breath for her most anticipated holiday gift of the season: Seeing children beam so brightly at Holiday Heroes, they could light up Oracle Park.

The Wender Weis Foundation for Children will transform the Giants’ playing field into a winter wonderland once more on December 10, marking the 10th anniversary of Holiday Heroes. This year will feature family-friendly activities like arts and crafts, face painting, a DIY stuffed animal station, arcade games and exciting appearances from former and current sports stars.

“Kids don’t even know who they’re standing next to, they just want to have fun,” Wender-Hoch, the foundation’s founder and president, tells the Gazette. “You may be decorating a snow globe next to someone who is living in a homeless shelter, but … everybody feels special, seen and heard.”

Michael and Sara Franti — founders of the Do It For The Love Foundation, which aims to heal people in need through music — will be receive the Community Philanthropy Award during the festivities.

The sweet synchronicity of this year’s event is that in addition to marking a joyous decade for Holiday Heroes, the Wender Weis Foundation for Children celebrates 25 years of uplifting underserved children as an organization.

Proceeds from the anniversary affair will support such organizations as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, San Francisco 49ers Foundation, Warriors Community Foundation, Do It For The Love Foundation, and Team IMPACT! For more details on how to attend, see holidayheroes.org.