The Wender Weis Foundation for Children’s Holiday Heroes event this year was a spirited, photogenic affair, where kids and their families — from both underserved and affluent backgrounds— mingled with sports stars like Abby Dahlkemper, Alex Dickerson, Ricky Watters and Noah Lowry right on the Giants’ playing field.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the event and 25 years for the organization. It celebrated by honoring Bay Area philanthropist couple Sara Agah Franti and Michael Franti with the Community Philanthropy Award. Michael, a well-known musician who runs the Do It For The Love Foundation with his wife, performed to much fanfare on the field.

The fundraiser is one of the most family-friendly events on the social circuit, and 2019’s activities didn’t disappoint. Guests ice-skated, stuffed their own teddy bears, got their faces painted, created holiday-inspired arts and crafts and more while meeting sports heroes like San Jose Earthquakes’ Chris Wondolowski (last year’s Holiday Heroes honoree); Oakland Raiders’ Dallin Leavitt; and Olympic gold medalist and women’s basketball luminary Jennifer Azzi, among others.

Proceeds from the event benefited the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital San Francisco, Team IMPACT!, Do It For The Love Foundation, the San Francisco 49ers Foundation and the Warriors Community Foundation.