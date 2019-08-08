Jerry Brown and Julie Chavez

June 27

At San Francisco City Hall, the Wilderness Society bestowed former California Governor Jerry Brown with its Ansel Adams Award for his “exceptional commitment to the cause of conservation and the fostering of an American land ethic”— which in Brown’s case, translates to helping make California a leader in fighting climate change. The honor is named after its iconic inaugural recipient, Ansel Adams, who received it in 1980. Past recipients include Diane Feinstein in 2016 and Jimmy Carter in 1981. But this year, Brown was the star, and VIP supporters showed up to applaud him. Naturally, his wife, Anne Gust Brown, was in attendance, along with a myriad of politicians and business people such as Richard Blum, David Bonderman, Ted Roosevelt IV, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Michael Mantell, Rue Mapp, Steve Lockhart, Bill Cronon, Dan Springer and Crandall Close Bowles, among others.

Jerry Sims, Delane Sims, Rue Mapp and Darin Jones

Jaime Williams