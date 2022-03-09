Hot Property: Welcome home to your spectacular million-dollar view!

Sitting over a 12,000+ square foot lot with views of the Bay and San Mateo Bridges, 2828 Mariposa has an open layout complete with a chef’s kitchen and an incredible backyard.

2828 Mariposa Dr., Burlingame CA

3 Bedroom, 3 Bath 1,950 SQFT / 12,480 SQFT Lot

Open Saturday and Sunday 1:30-4:00pm

$2,980,000

The resort-style California indoor/outdoor living home checks so many boxes: an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, a formal living room with French doors to the deck with views, a family room connecting to the backyard with an outdoor kitchen, bar seating, fireplace, heated Al Fresco dining area with chandelier lighting, bocce court overlooking the Bay View, raised vegetable beds, flowers and citrus trees.

The fabulous chef’s kitchen has 4 ovens, 2 dishwashers, an island with bar seating, wine refrigerator, and plenty of cabinets. Air conditioning, solar system, pre-wired for music and TV, attached 2 car garage, acclaimed schools… Who will be the lucky new owners?

