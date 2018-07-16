Music and fashion have always been intimately connected, drawing off one other’s creativity and innovation. Two of my favorite music-inspired style trends — Electro Glam and Beatnik Cool — are strongly represented in the upcoming fall season. Both trace their roots back to the new and hip cultural moments of their eras (the mid- and late-20th centuries), and project different vibes. The genius of it all that you can easily transform from one look to another with just a quick switch of accessories.

Electro Glam

The season’s best collections are influenced by electronic dance pop of the late 1980s and early ‘90s, the time when Depeche Mode ushered in the era of sensuously dark and mysteriously somber style, both in music and fashion. Allblack: leather jackets, skinny jeans and statement shoes, with slightly punkish metal-accented accessories. Unknowingly the band created one of the sharpest and most versatile fashion directions that stays relevant to this day. Create a modern, rock-chic edge business outfit by accessorizing a no-frills black top and pencil skirt with a distinct bracelet, pair of buckle detail stilettos and monochromatic black sunglasses.

Beatnik Cool

Another prominent trend takes us on a more lighthearted and nonchalant style journey inspired by the 1950s and ‘60s Beat subculture, with its modern jazz music, nonconformist lifestyle and anti-materialistic fa shion sense. A simple black turtleneck was introduced into the mainstream by the Beatnik movement and became the most universal fashion symbol of understated elegance. Channel your present-day artistic self-expression by wearing a luxuriously soft sea captain style cap, throw an easygoing messenger bag over your shoulder and complement your beauty look with carefree glossy tresses.

