ICA Cristo Rey Academy Invites Corporate Big Shots to Inspire

At the ICA Cristo Rey Academy’s Distinguished Corporate Partner Breakfast at the Merchants Exchange Club, the Gazette’s own Janet Reilly led an educational discussion with Michael G. McCaffery, the managing director of Menlo Park-based investment managing firm Makena Capital Management.

In a wide-ranging conversation that included productivity, efficiency, medicine and technology, McCaffery dropped some serious wisdom: “We can’t let the technology get ahead of our public policy and values for long periods of time,” he warned, “or you do run into problems.”

The affair was organized by the Corporate Work Study Program at the all-girls Catholic school, and attracted big names in the Bay Area workforce, like SFPD’s senior community engagement adviser Derick Brown, who has made an impact everywhere from the Mayor’s Office, Gap Inc., and the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco.

The Mission District academy’s staff was also in attendance, including President Sister Diane Aruda; Corporate Work Study Program Director Bill Olinger; Vice President of Mission Advancement and Business Operations Tim Szarnicki; and the school’s principal, George Fornero.