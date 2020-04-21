ICA Cristo Rey Honors and Invests in Women at Business Lunch

ICA Cristo Rey’s Business Lunch at the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero was basically a girl power summit.

Event co-chairs Liz Dondero and Mary Lawson welcomed more than 700 guests to celebrate women’s leadership and invest in the future of the young women attending the all-girls Catholic school. The event also celebrated the school’s 10th year with the Cristo Rey Network.

Dede Wilsey was recognized with the 2020 Leader in the Mission award for her decadeslong support of ICA Cristo Rey. Also applauded: The Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose, whose predecessors founded the academy in 1883 and who continue to serve as a pillar of tradition and faith.

Additionally, the event recognized UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital with its 2020 Leader in CoEducation award, accepted by Chief of Staff Kim Williams (on behalf of CEO Michael R. Anderson). The hospital has hosted over 100 of ICA Cristo Rey’s most enterprising students through the school’s Corporate Work Study Program. Attended by a bevy of strong San Francisco women, Mayor London Breed included, the Business Lunch raked in $700,000 for the school’s efforts.