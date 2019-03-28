ICA Cristo Rey Honors Supporters at Business Lunch

March 4

ICA Cristo Rey seniors

ICA Cristo Rey held its ninth annual Business Lunch at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco, raising $500,000 to help young women realize their potential. The ceremony honored Gazette owners Janet and Clint Reilly for the couple’s steadfast support of students through Bay Scholars and ICA’s work-study program. Janet led a dynamic discussion with generations of women in the ICA community, highlighting their journey to becoming leaders. Nektar exec Donia Hirth was also recognized for her leadership at the event co-chaired by Liz Dondero and Mary Lawson and hosted by mistress of ceremonies Niki Pasamic. A 2014 graduate of the academy, Pasamic touched on her subsequent personal and professional success. Other notable names in attendance: Maureen Coleman, member of ICA Cristo Rey’s board of directors, and Bill Olinger, director of the school’s corporate work-study effort.

Clint Reilly

Clint Reilly, George Fornero, Janet Reilly and Megan Jansen

Bill Olinger

Co-chair Mary Lawson, Sister Diane Aruda and co-chair Liz Dondero

Paul Fitzgerald and Tim Szarnicki

Maureen Coleman