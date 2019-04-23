Parties

Drew Altizer Photography

April 23, 2019
April 13

Merola Opera’s spring benefit gala If I Were You was held in honor of composers Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s new opera called, surprise, If I Were You. The newly-premiered work is Merola Opera’s first ever commission, and to celebrate they held a sparkly, black-tie affair complete with a formal dinner, silent auction with SF-favorite Liam Mayclem and performance by the San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows, who are also Merola alumni. In addition, the sold-out gala featured a DJ-fueled after party and a special performance by Heggie himself. Co-chaired by Christoper Wisemna and Mary Sue Bizzarri, the event saw other boldface names like Consul General of China Donghua Wang, and his wife Bin Liu. NHG Sponsored.

  • Bing Liem, Jennifer Neuherz and Thomas Larsen
  • Cathie and Pitch Johnson with Matthew Shilvock
  • Marilyn Cabak and Chris Meza



  • Jean Kellogg and David Stull
  • Sara Nealy and Michael Colbruno
  • Gwendolyn Evans and Hilary Power
    Steinberg

