April 13

Merola Opera’s spring benefit gala If I Were You was held in honor of composers Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s new opera called, surprise, If I Were You. The newly-premiered work is Merola Opera’s first ever commission, and to celebrate they held a sparkly, black-tie affair complete with a formal dinner, silent auction with SF-favorite Liam Mayclem and performance by the San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows, who are also Merola alumni. In addition, the sold-out gala featured a DJ-fueled after party and a special performance by Heggie himself. Co-chaired by Christoper Wisemna and Mary Sue Bizzarri, the event saw other boldface names like Consul General of China Donghua Wang, and his wife Bin Liu. NHG Sponsored.



Bing Liem, Jennifer Neuherz and Thomas Larsen

Cathie and Pitch Johnson with Matthew Shilvock

Marilyn Cabak and Chris Meza







Jean Kellogg and David Stull

Sara Nealy and Michael Colbruno

Gwendolyn Evans and Hilary Power

Steinberg