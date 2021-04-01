In This April 2021 Issue

Spring baseball is just around the corner, vaccines are flowing, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed — resplendent in an International Orange dress — recently addressed the assembled news media to announce the gradual reopening of the City’s downtown office district.

A year ago, I was scanning empty supermarket shelves and considering what appeared to be my new — and highly unanticipated — condiment diet.

With few qualifications, things continue to improve. Text messages from distant friends and family, once met with apprehension (Did they get a positive test? Are they sick?) now interrupt my Zoom calls with celebratory emojis and vaccination details: “JNJ, one and done! Let’s get a trip on the calendar!” or, “Pfizer #2, in the books!

For the first time in more than a year, optimism seems to be in ascendance. Looking for more reasons for a sunny outlook? This month features a Nob Hill Gazette reader favorite: our annual “Most Eligible” list, on page 36. We’ve once again compiled an incredible list, all of whom are single and ready to (socially distant) mingle. Ramp up the vaccine production — these people need to go on dinner dates!

Another bright spot in our constellation of Bay Area stars? U.S. Representative Jackie Speier. Check out our cover story on page 28, featuring a candid Rep. Speier in conversation with the Gazette’s Janet Reilly. The interview — at turns harrowing and inspiring — details the congresswoman’s unique perspective on the events of January 6 at the United States Capitol. A survivor of political violence at the hands of brainwashed cultists 43 years ago, Speier’s account of the insurrection holds particular resonance.

If all that wasn’t enough to make you feel good about where things are headed, open up to page 42 to enjoy Michelle Konstantinovsky’s profile of Carmen Chu, San Francisco’s unflappable new city administrator, a public official who has made integrity and competence her calling card since bursting onto the City’s political scene in her 20s.

It’s April, spring is in the air and there’s a lot to be excited about.

Enjoy the issue!

Frank Holland