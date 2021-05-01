In With The New — And The Old

The George

492 Randolph Street, Napa | thegeorgenapa.com

The George, Napa’s newest guest inn, is the perfect marriage of old and new with its grand late-Victorian architecture melded with a sleek contemporary aesthetic (plus, thankfully, top-of-the-line 21st century mattresses). The estate, commissioned as a family mansion in 1891 by George E. Goodman Jr., son of one of Napa’s most prominent businessmen, has a long history in the town of Napa. The ninebedroom property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and retains many of its original features — stained-glass windows, crown moldings and antique fireplace — while offering modern touches like the multipurpose speakeasy space for wine tastings, business meetings or movie nights, and an on-site Peloton studio. And, unlike many of its peers from the era, this Victorian beauty is light, bright and welcoming. Guests are welcome to enjoy the garden and grounds, surrounded by stately palm trees, or venture off on foot to the Uptown Theater, Napa Valley Opera House, the Oxbow Public Market and an array of boutiques and eateries.

Hotel Caza

1300 Columbus Avenue, San Francisco | hotelcaza.com

Sea lions! Clam chowder! Kitschy souvenirs! The tourist delights of Fisherman’s Wharf are back — along with the area’s newest addition: the Hotel Caza, which features 342 guest rooms, a casual and cozy vibe, and easy walking access to the wharf, North Beach and Ghirardelli Square. Those who were first in line to check it out have complimented the hotel on its spotless accommodations, friendly staff and, of course: location, location, location. Locals in the mood for playing tourist can do a staycation or drop in to the hotel’s Cazbar on the lobby level, which serves up premium cocktails, craft beers and local wines.

IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Panerai

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Santa Clara | chpremier.com

Classic timepieces are stepping back into the spotlight at three new high-end watch boutiques at Westfield Valley Fair. Dedicated IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger- LeCoultre and Panerai boutiques have opened in the luxury collection wing of the mall in a partnership between watch and jewelry retailer CH Premier and the Richemont Group. The trio are the first mono-brand boutiques of their kind, each occupying a 1,000-square-foot space devoted to showcasing signature collections and limited editions. All three European watchmakers date to the 1800s, with lasting legacies based on craftsmanship, quality control and the ability to adapt to changing times. CH Premier is located at the other end of the mall and continues to offer a staggering array of fine jewelry and watches, including makers like Patek Philippe, Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne and Vacheron Constantin.