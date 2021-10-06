Inspirations: Fall Into Comfort

As the days get shorter, the time is ripe for a home refresh. Select comforting items that will fill your living space with warmth and joy in the colder months to come. For this seasonal update, be inspired by three of fall’s top fashion trends.

Luxe Textures

Fur, velvet, cashmere, knits, beading, metallics — don’t be afraid to layer new textures onto existing decor. A mohair throw elegantly draped across a chaise lounge makes a room cozy and inviting.

“Nest” by Ryan Metke. Sculptures ($800+) created from abandoned honey bee, hornet and wasp’s dwellings, cast in brass and then electroplated in 14-karat gold. Jonathan Rachman Design, San Francisco.

jonathanrachman.com

Large Balloon Vase ($98), Jonathan Adler, San Francisco.

jonathanadler.com

Vale Icelandic Sheepskin ($249), Lulu and Georgia.

luluandgeorgia.com

Moody Florals

Lush floral prints are typically reserved for spring, but darker hues in bloom feel fresh for fall.

Gold Floral Wood Table Lamp, ($175), Anaya.

anayahome.com

Scalamandre Lo Wallpaper ($162/roll), Lulu & Georgia.

luluandgeorgia.com

Luxurious Linen Floral Fantasy Pouf ($565), Hapi Art.

hapiart.com

Black & White

Make a statement with the coolest color combo of the season: black and white. Adding mod ceramics, graphic quilts and contrasting artwork is a sophisticated way to elevate your space.

Zebra Placecard Holders, set of two ($168), Joanna Buchanan.

joannabuchanan.com

Stormy Weather ($1,125) and Starpoints ($658) Boxes by Ursula Klasmann, Adeeni Design Galerie, San Francisco.

adeenidesigngroup.com

Riviera Dining Chair ($218), Serena & Lily, San Francisco.

serenaandlily.com