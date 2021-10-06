Inspirations: Fall Into Comfort
by Katie Sweeney
As the days get shorter, the time is ripe for a home refresh. Select comforting items that will fill your living space with warmth and joy in the colder months to come. For this seasonal update, be inspired by three of fall’s top fashion trends.
Luxe Textures
Fur, velvet, cashmere, knits, beading, metallics — don’t be afraid to layer new textures onto existing decor. A mohair throw elegantly draped across a chaise lounge makes a room cozy and inviting.
“Nest” by Ryan Metke. Sculptures ($800+) created from abandoned honey bee, hornet and wasp’s dwellings, cast in brass and then electroplated in 14-karat gold. Jonathan Rachman Design, San Francisco.
jonathanrachman.com
Large Balloon Vase ($98), Jonathan Adler, San Francisco.
jonathanadler.com
Vale Icelandic Sheepskin ($249), Lulu and Georgia.
luluandgeorgia.com
Moody Florals
Lush floral prints are typically reserved for spring, but darker hues in bloom feel fresh for fall.
Gold Floral Wood Table Lamp, ($175), Anaya.
anayahome.com
Scalamandre Lo Wallpaper ($162/roll), Lulu & Georgia.
luluandgeorgia.com
Luxurious Linen Floral Fantasy Pouf ($565), Hapi Art.
hapiart.com
Black & White
Make a statement with the coolest color combo of the season: black and white. Adding mod ceramics, graphic quilts and contrasting artwork is a sophisticated way to elevate your space.
Zebra Placecard Holders, set of two ($168), Joanna Buchanan.
joannabuchanan.com
Stormy Weather ($1,125) and Starpoints ($658) Boxes by Ursula Klasmann, Adeeni Design Galerie, San Francisco.
adeenidesigngroup.com
Riviera Dining Chair ($218), Serena & Lily, San Francisco.
serenaandlily.com