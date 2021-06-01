Inspirations: Leaving The House In Style
By Katie Sweeney
With California on track to fully reopen for business on June 15, things are looking up. Why not celebrate with a decor update inspired by our favorite fashion trends? Brighten your summer with a little joy, a dash of fun — and a breath of fresh air.
Joy!
In both the fashion and interior design communities, joy pervades. Think vibrant colors, bold accents and playful prints — anything that sparks pure and utter bliss when you look at it. Choose statement pieces that make you and your loved ones smile.
Inspiration: Dolce & Gabbana, Spring 2021
Bud Vase Set ($99), Heath Ceramics, San Francisco. heathceramics.com
Chroma Table Lamp by Arturo Erbsman (price available upon request), Roche Bobois, San Francisco. roche-bobois.com
Lips Velvet Settee in Hot Pink ($649), Tov. tovfurniture.com
Bahia Fabric in Lemon ($165/yard), Serena Dugan, Sausalito. serenadugan.com
icecream by Erin Lin ($290), Serena & Lily, San Francisco. serenaandlily.com
Squiggly Lines
While a classic stripe is perpetually in style in clothing and home design, this summer’s trendsetters are embracing the wavy and the wiggly. Squiggly lines, ruffles and swirls in unexpected places add a touch of whimsy and playfulness to any space.
Inspiration: Emilio Pucci, Spring 2021
Gold Scribbles for General Public by Charlie Leal ($2,171), RH, Corte Madera. rhmodern.com
Handpainted Silk in Black and White by Alexandra D. Foster ($195), Jonathan Rachman Design, San Francisco. jonathanrachman.com
Kensington Wave Rug by Adeeni Design Atelier (price available upon request), Adeeni Design Galerie, San Francisco. adeenidesigngroup.com
Port 68 Malachite Box ($410), Neiman Marcus, San Francisco and Palo Alto. neimanmarcus.com
Plants
During the pandemic, many of us took up gardening and doubled (even tripled) the number of plants in our homes. If you haven’t jumped on the plant bandwagon, there are plenty of ways to incorporate florals and foliage into your home decor. Embrace the trend by adding botanical-inspired items — prints, throws, wallpaper — to your favorite rooms.
Inspiration: Johanna Ortiz, Spring 2021
Gold Leaf Wall Art, Set of Three ($69.99), Tov. tovfurniture.com
($60/month), The Sill, San Francisco. thesill.com
Floral Arrangements (prices vary) by Flowers Claire Marie, San Francisco. flowersclairemarie.com
Brass Cactus Table Lamp ($1,915), Jonathan Adler, San Francisco. jonathanadler.com
Palms Eclectic Handpainted Wallpaper ($1,675/panel), de Gournay, San Francisco. degournay.com