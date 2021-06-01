Inspirations: Leaving The House In Style

With California on track to fully reopen for business on June 15, things are looking up. Why not celebrate with a decor update inspired by our favorite fashion trends? Brighten your summer with a little joy, a dash of fun — and a breath of fresh air.

Joy!

In both the fashion and interior design communities, joy pervades. Think vibrant colors, bold accents and playful prints — anything that sparks pure and utter bliss when you look at it. Choose statement pieces that make you and your loved ones smile.

Inspiration: Dolce & Gabbana, Spring 2021



Bud Vase Set ($99), Heath Ceramics, San Francisco. heathceramics.com

Chroma Table Lamp by Arturo Erbsman (price available upon request), Roche Bobois, San Francisco. roche-bobois.com

Lips Velvet Settee in Hot Pink ($649), Tov. tovfurniture.com

Bahia Fabric in Lemon ($165/yard), Serena Dugan, Sausalito. serenadugan.com

icecream by Erin Lin ($290), Serena & Lily, San Francisco. serenaandlily.com

Squiggly Lines

While a classic stripe is perpetually in style in clothing and home design, this summer’s trendsetters are embracing the wavy and the wiggly. Squiggly lines, ruffles and swirls in unexpected places add a touch of whimsy and playfulness to any space.

Inspiration: Emilio Pucci, Spring 2021

Gold Scribbles for General Public by Charlie Leal ($2,171), RH, Corte Madera. rhmodern.com

Handpainted Silk in Black and White by Alexandra D. Foster ($195), Jonathan Rachman Design, San Francisco. jonathanrachman.com

Kensington Wave Rug by Adeeni Design Atelier (price available upon request), Adeeni Design Galerie, San Francisco. adeenidesigngroup.com

Port 68 Malachite Box ($410), Neiman Marcus, San Francisco and Palo Alto. neimanmarcus.com

Plants

During the pandemic, many of us took up gardening and doubled (even tripled) the number of plants in our homes. If you haven’t jumped on the plant bandwagon, there are plenty of ways to incorporate florals and foliage into your home decor. Embrace the trend by adding botanical-inspired items — prints, throws, wallpaper — to your favorite rooms.

Inspiration: Johanna Ortiz, Spring 2021

Gold Leaf Wall Art, Set of Three ($69.99), Tov. tovfurniture.com

($60/month), The Sill, San Francisco. thesill.com

Floral Arrangements (prices vary) by Flowers Claire Marie, San Francisco. flowersclairemarie.com

Brass Cactus Table Lamp ($1,915), Jonathan Adler, San Francisco. jonathanadler.com

Palms Eclectic Handpainted Wallpaper ($1,675/panel), de Gournay, San Francisco. degournay.com