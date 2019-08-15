It’s Tradition, After All: CPMC’s 55th Annual Debutante Ball

Aidan Breen Amster, Natalie Ann Barnes, Sarena Antoinette Peratoner Berg, Brenna Anne Bortner, Grace Hamilton Boudreau, Molly Elizabeth Brown, Caitlin Rose Buono, Rebecca Ann Cami, Alexis Lily Castellino, Ashley Nicole Castellino, Mary Louise Conner, Clara Elizabeth Dossetter, Regan Taylor Ford, Peyton Margaret Gordon, Caroline Ellison Grayson, Alexandra Adelaide Growney, Bankes Seldon Haden, Annabel Headley Mack, Sophie Diane Mack, Grace Carlton Milan, Olivia Delphine Mohun, Margaret Havens Mudge, Evelyn Elizabeth Williams Plam, Lucy Brownlie Robbins, Lily Ann Shuhda, Caroline Noelle Soja, Elizabeth Perry Wynne, Caroline Elizabeth Zech.

The Women’s Board of California Pacific Medical Center Foundation inducted 28 young women into San Francisco high society at the 55th annual debutante ball. The elegant honorees presented their take on the traditional white ballgown-and-elbow-length-glove getup, each carrying tasteful bouquets of red roses during the ceremony at the St. Westin Francis hotel. Chaired by Kathryn Brown and Meagan Levitan, the glitzy event welcomed A-list admirers such as Vanessa Getty, Jane Mudge and Shannon Cronan.

Naturally though, the spotlight was on the debs, including Aidan Breen Amster, Natalie Ann Barnes, Sarena Antoinette Peratoner Berg, Brenna Anne Bortner, Grace Hamilton Boudreau, Molly Elizabeth Brown, Caitlin Rose Buono, Rebecca Ann Cami, Alexis Lily Castellino, Ashley Nicole Castellino and Margaret Havens Mudge, among other young social swans in training.

Barbara Brown, Jane Mudge and Lois Sitter

Aidan Breen Amster and Bankes Seldon Haden

Shannon Cronan and Joan Fair

Co-chairs Meagan Levitan and Kathryn Brown