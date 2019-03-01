Jennifer Siebel Newsom Waves the Flag for Gender Equality

Alyssa Milano and Jennifer Siebel Newsom

At their girl power gala on February 6, The Vital Voices Council of the Bay Area recognized First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom with its Innovator for Equality Award, drawing the likes of Vital Voices advocates Alyssa Milano and David Arquette for the occasion.

Siebel Newsom is the founder of Representation Project, an initiative that challenges outdated gender stereotypes through the power of film. No newbie to media activism, her first documentary Miss Representation (2011) also explores the misrepresentation of women in media, and the way it relates to underrepresentation in leadership positions.

Actor and #MeToo activist Milano presented Siebel Newsom with the award at the St. Regis. Vital Voices advocate Julianna Guill as well as Public Life Award recipient Jamira Burley and Lina Khalifeh, who received the Economic Empowerment Award, were a few of many change-makers in the star-studded crowd.

Julianna Guill

David Arquette and Christina McLarty

Manira Alva, Jamira Burley and Lina Khalifeh

Audrey Cooper

Lynn Fox, Maryann Kahn, Barbara Burke, Victoria Zifron and Madeleine Hershey

Julianna Guill and Alyse Nelson