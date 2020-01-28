Children of Shelters’ Jingle and Mingle event on December 5 took inspiration from chinoiserie aesthetics, channeling all the elegance of the Chinese and East Asian artistic tradition with the coziness of the holidays. The fabulous fete raised $350,000 for homeless children in the Bay Area.

Held at the General’s Residence, Fort Mason, this 18th annual fundraiser was co-chaired by Camille Marks and Katie Spalding and attended by Maryam Muduroglu, Sarah Gallo, Alexandra Marchetti, Ginger, Joy and Jimmy Thompson, Sheila Nahi, and Stephanie Tuttle, among many others.

Jingle and Mingle was sponsored (and inspired) by Stanlee R. Gatti Designs and de Gournay, whose stunning panels were up for grabs during the silent art auction, along with works from Tineke Triggs, Berggruen Gallery, Brooke Lydecker, General Public x RH, Farell Beam and more.

Evening highlights included a festive menu of organic, handmade dim sum from Tru Gourmet with drinks from 21 Seeds Tequila, and musical stylings from DJ Umami, who is the Golden State Warriors’ house deejay.