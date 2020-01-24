The mood was warm and festive as Hollywood and San Francisco society intersected at Ann and Gordon Getty’s annual star-studded, black-tie poker tournament to benefit the Foundation for AIDS Research on November 15, known as Amfar. Naturally, the night oozed a uniquely Getty haute bohemian vibe — alternately opulent and laid back, with an undercurrent of anything-can-happen excitement. Who will walk in the door next?Just celeb guests of honor Gwyneth Paltrow, in a maroon velvet suit, and Jon Hamm, aka Don Draper, cracking jokes for the well-heeled crowd before hopping a flight to New York for his appearance on Saturday Night Live. No big deal!

Among the VIPs: Ivy Getty, Balthazar and Rosetta Getty, Aileen Getty, Kendalle Getty, Victoria Justice, Tanum Davies Bohen, Kieran J. Reilly, Trinity White, Elaine Mellis, astrologer Susan Miller, Vogue’s Damion Matthews, Susie and Mark Buell, Summer Tompkins Walker, Sunrun’s Lynn Jurich, Brad Murray, Allison Speer, Vandy Boudreau, Danielle Madeira, Greg Louganis, Bita Daryabari, Jessica and Jason Moment, Arul Velan, Lindsay Bolton, Daniel and Nahall Fells, Holly Peterson, Heidi Fisher, and Shauna Harden.

Perrier-Jouët Champagne flowed liberally while guests indulged in lavish spoonfuls of caviar, a table filled with rare cheeses from around the world and distinctive desserts. (Passionfruit custard on a stick?! Yes, please.) Meanwhile, Vanessa Getty’s go-to deejay spun infectious ’80s tunes and Hamm, who will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, grabbed the mic to say a few words on behalf of Amfar, which raised $400,000 for AIDS research, HIV prevention and advocacy.