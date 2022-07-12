July Calendar: Celebrating The Written Word

Enjoy a bit of magic, humor, intrigue and enlightenment this month.

JULY 9

The Lies I Tell

New York Times best-selling author Julie Clark commemorates her just-released novel, The Lies I Tell, a thriller about two 30-something women out for revenge — each engaging in her own deceptions.

Opera Plaza location, 3 p.m. | booksinc.com

JULY 10

What Jonah Knew

Marin writer Barbara Graham sits down with Sylvia Boorstein to talk about the former’s debut novel. What Jonah Knew centers on a 7-year-old boy who is somehow able to recall the memories of a missing 22-year-old musician.

Corte Madera location, 4 p.m. | bookpassage.com

JULY 13

The Longcut & Saint Sebastian’s Abyss

Twice as nice: Emily Hall and Mark Haber discuss their new novels (her first, his second) — The Longcut (a hilarious story about an artist who questions her own work) and Saint Sebastian’s Abyss (a darkly funny tale of art, criticism, obsession and friendship), respectively — with author Mauro Javier Cárdenas.

Virtual event, 7 p.m.; sliding scale. | ptreyesbooks.com

JULY 18

The Man Who Could Move Clouds

Ingrid Rojas Contreras marks her much-anticipated memoir, The Man Who Could Move Clouds — described by Kirkus Reviews as “a moving depiction of family and the power of healing” — with a free event in Kerouac Alley, between City Lights and Vesuvio Cafe.

6 p.m. | citylights.com

JULY 24

The Great Witch of Brittany

Louisa Morgan celebrates The Great Witch of Brittany. Set in the late 1700s, the novel is about the bond between mothers and daughters, as well as magic, fate, triumph and heartbreak.

Ferry Building location, 2 p.m. | bookpassage.com

JULY 26

Inflection Point

Catch Michael Pollan in conversation with Inflection Point creator and host Lauren Schiller. Over the course of more than three decades, the author and UC Berkeley professor has written a number of books and articles about nature, culture and food.

Sydney Goldstein Theater, 7:30 p.m.; $28 (includes a paperback copy of This Is Your Mind on Plants). | cityarts.net

JULY 29

Playwrights Foundation’s 45th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival

Playwrights Foundation’s 45th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival will be a hybrid affair (in person at San Francisco’s Potrero Stage and livestreamed). According to organizers, “five powerful plays by five exciting new voices will receive public readings and workshops.”

Through August 7. Tickets: sliding scale. | playwrightsfoundation.org