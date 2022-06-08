June Calendar: Celebrating The Written Word

In honor of Pride Month, we present a roundup of events with LGBTQ+ writers and subject matter.

JUNE 5

Strong

Professional strongman Rob Kearney and LGBTQ+ author and activist Eric Rosswood will host a Pride Story Time in honor of their new picture book, Strong, which celebrates the many meanings of the word. Free virtual event (or $23–$34 with a purchase of the book for pick-up or shipping.)

11 a.m.–noon. | keplers.org

JUNE 9

As She Appears

Shelley Wong’s debut full-length poetry collection, As She Appears, will headline a Pride evening of readings, including a Q&A with fellow writers Muriel Leung and Jacques J. Rancourt. Free in-person event (registration required.)

7 p.m. | booksmith.com

JUNE 15

Voice of the Fish: A Lyric Essay

In celebration of Lars Horn’s Voice of the Fish: A Lyric Essay — which explores the trans experience through themes around water, fish and mythology — the author will be in conversation with San Francisco State University associate professor Carolina De Robertis. Free virtual event (registration required.)

6 p.m. | citylights.com

JUNE 23

Yerba Buena

Escape the City’s summer fog for a jaunt down to Santa Cruz to hear award-winning, San Francisco–based author Nina LaCour discuss her new novel, Yerba Buena, described as “a propulsive journey through the lives of two women trying to find somewhere, or someone, to call home.” Free in-person event (registration required.)

7 p.m. | bookshopsantacruz.com

JUNE 23

If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It

In an event designed for all ages, Lil Miss Hot Mess, author of the new book If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It, will host a special Drag Queen Story Hour. Come sing along and honor the playfulness of drag culture. Free in-person event (Opera Plaza location.)

6 p.m. | booksinc.net