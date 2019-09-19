Petaluma singer-songwriter Sean Hayes performs for the blissed-out crowd.

The open house at Gold Ridge Ranch, dubbed A Day at the Ranch, went far beyond pre-made cookies and a pumpkin spice candle; it was an entire experience, leveled up through live music, bespoke goods and gourmet eats. Welcomed by Terra Firma Global Partners’ Sarah Seitchik on July 13, guests flocked to the breathtaking property in Sebastopol where they strolled along acres of apple orchards and olive groves, lavender fields and the redwood forest in owner Ann Hatch’s own backyard. NHG Sponsored.

The ranch demands you relax. Case in point: Patty Corwin, Sarah and Josh Seitchik, James Seitchik Sebastian and Lena Corwin cool off in the pool.

Hatch, Gold Ridge Ranch proprietor and art patron, strikes a pose on the property designed by Paul Discoe.

On the menu? The Oyster Girls’ oysters, being shucked to perfection by Anna Messina. The meal was paired with local wines from HANNA Winery.

Berkeley-based real estate agents Betsy Thagard and Kathryn Stein stop and smell the lavender (and take some home!)