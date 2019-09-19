Parties
Just Another Day at the Ranch
Photos by Ramin Rahimian
The open house at Gold Ridge Ranch, dubbed A Day at the Ranch, went far beyond pre-made cookies and a pumpkin spice candle; it was an entire experience, leveled up through live music, bespoke goods and gourmet eats. Welcomed by Terra Firma Global Partners’ Sarah Seitchik on July 13, guests flocked to the breathtaking property in Sebastopol where they strolled along acres of apple orchards and olive groves, lavender fields and the redwood forest in owner Ann Hatch’s own backyard. NHG Sponsored.