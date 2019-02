On January 7 at the Tsakopoulos Library in downtown Sacramento, Eleni Kounalakis was sworn-in as California’s 50th lieutenant governor, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to ever hold the position.

Nancy Pelosi delivered heartfelt remarks at Kounalakis’ inauguration, pictured here with predecessor and current California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Before a crowd of 700, Kounalakis reaffirmed her dedication to affordable public education.

Newsom passes the baton to an ecstatic Kounalakis, pictured with her husband and two sons.