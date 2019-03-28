Parties

‘Kimono Refashioned’: Where Art Meets Style

March 28, 2019
March 7

Goretti Lo Lui and London Breed

Chaired by Michele Alioto, the Asian Art Museum Gala was a glamorous ode to art and high fashion, drawing in $1.5 million for its latest exhibit, Kimono Refashioned, and educational programs. Featuring a runway show by Shanghai designer DAN, the gala auctioned custom pieces from Juun J., Andrew Gn, Blanc de Chine, Ashdeen, Victor Tung, Shiatzy Chen and Tolight, whose featured work celebrated Asian cultures far and wide. With a performance by Japanese jazz sensation Taeko Fukao, the soiree entertained 800 guests, some dressed in traditional Asian silhouettes, others in more contemporary styles. At the equally lively after-party, the ’80s cover band Spazmatics kept the festivities going. Spotted in the crowd: Asian Art Museum Director Jay Xu, former Twitter CEO Evan Williams, Gazette owners Clint and Janet Reilly and attorney Joe Cotchett, among others

  • Clint and Janet Reilly
  • Cori Bates and Michele Alioto
  • Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang
  • Evan and Sara Williams
  • Jay Xu and June Hom
  • Nanci Nishimura and Joseph Cotchett
