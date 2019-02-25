Kristi Yamaguchi, Alex Mehran and Maggie Rizer

On February 12, figure skater extraordinaire Kristi Yamaguchi read excerpts from her best-selling children’s books at M, the newly-opened boutique curated by 1990s runway regular Maggie Rizer in San Ramon. The event saw nearly 90 guests — adults who shopped Rick Owens and Anna Sui while their children were read to in the kids’ corner. A portion of the day’s sales went toward Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation.

