Kristi Yamaguchi Joins Reading Partners for ‘A Novel Night’

Nadine Orona, Jessica Aguirre, Kristi and Lori Yamaguchi

At Reading Partners annual spring benefit, aptly named A Novel Night, author and former-figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi — who’s become as well-known for her bestselling children’s books as she is for winning Olympic Gold — joined NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre for a conversation about youth literacy. Held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, the event’s guests indulged in craft cocktails, delectable bites and, naturally, a few good books for a good cause. Reading Partners San Francisco Bay Area empowers communities to support children’s reading and development. One of the event’s highlights was the lively auction, featuring experiences like a 10-person dinner by Cal Peternell, former head chef of Chez Panisse in Berkeley (Yum!); and a VIP experience with the Golden State Warriors. The funds raised through event sponsors like the Friedman and Hartman families, helps the org support 1,550 readers this upcoming school year.



Karine Apollon, Molly McRory, Dan Carroll and Charles McRory

Walter Elcock, Kelly Larkan Coover and Graham Coover

Julia Kneische, Kristin Sverchek, and Monica Figone