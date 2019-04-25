Kristi Yamaguchi Joins Reading Partners for ‘A Novel Night’
Photos by Nano
At Reading Partners annual spring benefit, aptly named A Novel Night, author and former-figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi — who’s become as well-known for her bestselling children’s books as she is for winning Olympic Gold — joined NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre for a conversation about youth literacy. Held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, the event’s guests indulged in craft cocktails, delectable bites and, naturally, a few good books for a good cause. Reading Partners San Francisco Bay Area empowers communities to support children’s reading and development. One of the event’s highlights was the lively auction, featuring experiences like a 10-person dinner by Cal Peternell, former head chef of Chez Panisse in Berkeley (Yum!); and a VIP experience with the Golden State Warriors. The funds raised through event sponsors like the Friedman and Hartman families, helps the org support 1,550 readers this upcoming school year.