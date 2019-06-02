Parties
Le Petit Trianon Is Back, Baby!
Photos by Drew Altizer
The San Francisco Decorator Showcase — where the Bay Area’s top designers transform a San Francisco mini-mansion into a multilayered design-verse — launched with an equally opulent Sponsor Gala on April 26. The event offered guests both a sneak preview of the showcase, which ran from April 27 through May 27, and ample opportunity to hobnob with the designers and firms participating in this year’s aesthetic extravaganza. NHG Sponsored.