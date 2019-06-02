The San Francisco Decorator Showcase — where the Bay Area’s top designers transform a San Francisco mini-mansion into a multilayered design-verse — launched with an equally opulent Sponsor Gala on April 26. The event offered guests both a sneak preview of the showcase, which ran from April 27 through May 27, and ample opportunity to hobnob with the designers and firms participating in this year’s aesthetic extravaganza. NHG Sponsored.

Landscape architect Jarrod Baumann lets his fab look do the talking.

De Meza + Architecture’s Dev Reyes and Gregg De Meza get smiley with co-chair Vince Hoenigman.

Maryam Muduroglu and Holly Farrell peruse the possibilities.

Lindsey Anyon Brier strikes a pose in a dreamily modern room.

Gregory Cook, Jenny Borden and Michael O’Hara dress to impress.

Joel Goodrich and design maestro Jonathan Rachman.

The stunning Petit Trianon at 3800 Washington Street.

A master bathroom spa by ABH Interiors. (Suzanna Scott)

Rachman’s jaw-droppingly gorgeous room (can we move in there, please?) (Suzanna Scott)

A rooftop rendezvous retreat by Susan Lind Chastain Inc. and Willem Racké Studio. (Rebecca Kimiec)

Applegate Tran Interiors’ chic ballroom. (Christopher Stark)

Navarra Design’s master bedroom. (Kurt Manley)