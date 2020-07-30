League to Save Lake Tahoe Goes Virtual

For the last 50 years along the sandy shores of Lake Tahoe, Saks Fifth Avenue has presented the Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show & Luncheon benefitting the League to Save Lake Tahoe [https://www.keeptahoeblue.org].

This annual fundraiser is the League’s largest and has raised more than $20 million to support League environmental protection programs that maintain the health and renowned clarity of Lake Tahoe.

But this year, like most gatherings these days, the show will go on … virtually … thanks to the dedication of the Fashion Show committee Barbara Brown, J. Riccardo Benavides, Heidi Cary, Robert A. Damaschino, Krista Giovara and Jessica Hickingbotham.

From July 30-August 1, beginning online at 5 p.m., Saks Fifth Avenue joins forces with the house of Oscar de la Renta for an hour-long digital initiative that allows League supporters to fund their lake love and still view this beloved fashion show featuring the PreFall / Fall 2020 collection designed by Oscar de la Renta Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

Also online are luxe auction lots (including an original signed artwork by the late Oscar de la Renta) plus curated programming ranging from a special message from Alex Bolen, Oscar de la Renta CEO; beauty secrets shared by Kim and makeup artist Gucci Westman and short League documentaries on its work combatting lake pollution and climate change.

One-hundred percent of funds raised during the run of this virtual event benefit the League to Save Lake Tahoe.

And the “Big Kahuna” — the show of de la Renta’s flouncy, femme and exquisite fashions — happens Sat., Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. Followed by a finale starring Kim and Garcia in conversation with Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Director Roopal Patel.

Though Oscar-loving swans will miss post-show shopping in the pop-up Saks tent, this year, they can schedule a virtual Oscar fitting (Aug. 2 to Aug. 5) with a Saks specialist. And Saks will donate 10 percent of those sales to the League.

To participate, register here: https://www.savethelakefashion.com.