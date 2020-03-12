Parties

Legends Only at SFJAZZ Gala

By Drew Altizer, Devlin Shand and Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography

March 12, 2020
1 minute read
Mick Hellman and Nancy Bechtle: Jazz isn’t just a musical genre — it’s a state of mind.

The SFJAZZ Gala was one of the most highly anticipated events on the City’s social calendar, and with a female-focused lineup including Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt, Rosanne Cash and Lizz Wright— plus a high-dollar turnout of $1.35 million raised —it didn’t disappoint.

Staples, hailed as a living legend in jazz music, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the glossy gathering. It’s the latest among many recognitions for the Chicago native, who in her 70-year career (she started performing at age 11) has earned two Grammys and gotten nods from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Kennedy Center, Blues Hall of Fame and Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

“We recognize Ms. Staples’ inclusive approach to the roots of American music as a parallel to our mission at SFJAZZ,” the institution said of the acknowledgment.

The vibe at the fair was — pun absolutely intended — jazzy, attracting a who’s who of Bay Area music lovers, who snazzed up their black-tie best with a fedora here and pair of sparkly boots there.

Mayor London Breed took the stage to declare January 30 official “Mavis Staples Day in the City” — what luminary hasn’t been given an official day by the mayor at this point? We’re not mad about it! — while the other performers included Rick Holmstrom, Mavis John Leventhal, Charlie Musselwhite, Robin Hodge Williams and Friends Gospel Choir, SFJAZZ Collective and the SFJAZZ High School All-Stars.

Chaired by Mick Hellman and Denise Young Smith, the affair brought out philanthropists Joachim and Nancy Bechtle, Ann and Roger McNamee, Lisa Pritzker and Rick and Adam Swig, among other heavy hitters.

Shana Evonik and Jeannie McCoy: Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come hear the music play.
Denise Young-Smith and Etienne Charles prove that there is style, and then there’s *style.* Bravo, you two!
Where’s Tyler Wanshura and Jonathan Reese‘s award for Cutest Couple?
Cory and Derrick Jackman, another sartorially blessed duo.
Marjorie Swig and Lisa Pritzker: When it comes to fashion and iconic family names, game recognizes game.

Related Articles

Photo of The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

January 1, 2018
Photo of Having a White Tie Ball

Having a White Tie Ball

January 1, 2018
Photo of 20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

January 1, 2018
Photo of Stardust to Steel

Stardust to Steel

January 1, 2018
Back to top button
Close