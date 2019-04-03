Women in Motion, the organization dedicated to uplifting women in the film industry, held its sixth annual luncheon for BayKids Studios, a filmmaking-centric nonprofit that mentors children living with life-threatening illness. The mission, according to BayKids: to boost confidence, morale and creativity. Held at the Peninsula Golf and Country Club, each of the event’s tables was elaborately decked out with Hollywood-inspired decor. Guests cosplayed characters from flicks like Singin’ in the Rain (1952), Mean Girls (2004), Stepford Wives (2004), the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, RBG (2018), and Goldfinger (1964) to show support (and have some fun!) for the cause. Dana Pulley and Shawna Droese were the luncheon’s auction chairs, helping to raise funds for programs like BayKids Studios’ in-hospital and outpatient filmmaking classes; mentoring programs at Lucas film, Dolby and Apple; and sponsorships for children who are actively living with serious illness, or who have survived one.

Jim Harris, Christian Huebner, Alyssa Del Vigna, Edward Savio and Sarah Shaw

Tessa Camilla

Dina Jackson and Suzy Lester

Katie Amoroso and Courtney Bocci

Mark Barmore

Mary Pulley

Annie Chen, Sheila Kelleher and Helen Gotama

Susan Hill, Judy Hinkel and Wells Hamilton

Auction Chairs Shawna Droese and Dana Pulley