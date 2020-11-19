Parties

Maison Ullens Pop-Up Benefits Muttville

By Nob Hill Gazette

November 19, 2020
Philanthropist Lisa Zabelle hosted the first-ever San Francisco pop-up for Belgian clothier Maison Ullens. (Drew Altizer Photography)

By hosting the first-ever San Francisco pop-up for Belgian clothier Maison Ullens, philanthropist Lisa Zabelle combined her passion for fashion with a mission: helping find forever homes for senior shelter dogs. For the month of October, the pop-up at the Bar Code in Presidio Heights offered shopping by appointment, with a percentage of sales earmarked for Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, the San Francisco nonprofit that rescues an average of 1,000 dogs a year. Zabelle says she’s a big supporter of the nonprofit’s quest to provide a “second chance at life” for older dogs. “People tend to want puppies or designer dogs, not older dogs who sometimes only have a couple of years to live,” she says. “At Muttville, they rescue them, give them the care they might need, and find a new loving home for them.”

Guests shopped the clothier’s lightweight cashmere and silk sweaters, paper-thin button-down leather shirts, and the winter travel collection’s versatile and reversible pants, dresses and cardigans. (Drew Altizer Photography)

The pop-up offered a rare opportunity to browse Maison Ullens’ new fall and winter collections in person — so far, the house only has boutiques in Paris and Aspen — and by all accounts, guests greeted the West Coast debut with open arms, snatching up lightweight cashmere and silk sweaters, paper-thin button-down leather shirts, and the winter travel collection’s versatile and reversible pants, dresses and cardigans.

