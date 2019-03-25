February 27

Mary Stevens and Keith Urban

The Under One Umbrella benefit celebrated 10 years of supporting the Stanford Women’s Cancer Center with a big party featuring some famous VIPs — Nicole Kidman and Trisha Yearwood, both of whom have been honorary chairs of the event since its inception in 2009. Yearwood, alongside fellow country stars Garth Brooks and Keith Urban, made for a buzzy performance lineup at Stanford’s Bing Concert Hall. This year, Under One Umbrella rang in $3 million for its efforts; tallied up, the group has now raised a total of $51 million over the last decade for clinical drug trials, immunotherapy and top-of-the-line physicians. The event hosted by Stanford Women’s Cancer Center Director Jonathan Berek, 2019 Chair Lisa Goldman and Chair Emeritus Lisa Schatz, is popular among Palo Alto philanthropists. A few notable names in the benevolent crowd: Mary and Mark Stevens, Suzanne and J.T. Crandall, Jill Freidenrich, Nicole Lacob, Laurie Kraus Lacob, Jane and Larry Solomon, Cynthia and Bruce Sewell, Lynda and John Marren, Karen and Ronnie Lott, along with Sako and Bill Fisher.

Sako Fisher and Lisa Goldman

Komal Shah and Michele Kirsch

Nicole Lacob, Staci Cole and Rachael Bowman

Brit and Dave Morin

Garth Brooks, Deborah Berek, Trisha Yearwood and Jonathan Berek

Ronnie and Karen Lott

Larry and Jane Solomon with Lori and Adrian Perica

Tad and Dianne Taube with Joe and Linda Ziegler