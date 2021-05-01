Making Waves

Temperatures are rising and so are our chances of getting outside and planning social hours on the beach. So, whether you’re a fan of the bikini or gravitate toward a one-piece suit, wear either with confidence and paired with a few key accessories.

Zimmermann’s collections always exude joy with a side of whimsy. We’re especially taken with this striking Poppy Ruched Halter One- Piece in Tie Dye Pink ($295). zimmermann.com

As the sun sets, transition your beachwear into a casual night out by adding a black cover-up and these stunning Lucite and enamel Jelly Hoop earrings in Tiger from Alison Lou ($135). alisonlou.com

Strappy sandals on a sandy beach can sometimes be a lethal combination. Skip the leather and go with these waterproof Arizona EVA sandals from Birkenstock ($44.95) in Ultra Blue. birkenstock.com

The age-old rule of summer: Don’t squint in the sun’s glare or you’ll get crow’s feet. We say: Never leave home without the oversized frames of Velvet Canyon’s TV Eyes sunglasses in Amber ($220). velvetcanyon.com

One of the biggest challenges of the summer is trying to find a two-piece that’s equal parts attractive and flattering. This combo in black from Marysia fills the bill. Its Lehi Top ($189) has a comfortable, crop-top feel that pairs perfectly with the high-waisted Lehi Bottom ($169). marysia.com

Summer and oversized tote bags go hand in hand. And Kayu’s Colbie Straw Tote in Black ($135) will take you from those sunny days swimming in the surf into the cool nights and dining alfresco. shop.kayudesign.com

When the sun is out, the SPF should always be on. But for those moments between applications, donning a hat is a must. Especially if it’s as eye-catching as this Rag & Bone Addison Baseball Cap ($85). rag-bone.com

Leave the see-through beach cover-up at home and throw on this Embroidered Caftan from Tory Burch ($798). Its geometric print and delightful embroidered trim is perfect for that sunset cruise on the Bay. toryburch.com