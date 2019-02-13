Caryl Ritter Petersen with husband and honoree, Roland Petersen

Guests of the Manetti Shrem Museum Winter Gala on January 26 donned their most interesting prints, colors, and silhouettes to preview thought-provoking exhibitions, and enjoy a performance by notable operatic tenor Michael Fabiano while raising funds for the UC Davis museum.

The program featured a warm welcome by Manetti Shrem Founding Director Rachel Teagle and remarks from UC Davis Chancellor Gary May.

Also on the docket: a first look at Xicana Futurity, a collection spotlighting the works of Celia Herrera Rodríguez, Felicia Montes, Gina Aparicio, Gilda Posada, Margaret ‘Quica’ Alarcon and Melanie Cervantes — six Xicana artists who “engage in an intergenerational dialogue that centers indigenous forms of communal and hemispheric ceremony, rooted in sacred relations,” as described by the museum. The exhibition is running now through May 5.

Lucky gala guests experienced “Bruce Nauman: Blue and Yellow Corridor,” one of the artist’s early works exploring the concepts of space, light and perception through guest interaction. Walk through Nauman’s mind-bending corridor from now until April 14.

The festivity celebrated honorary co-chairs Wayne Thiebaud, William T. Wiley, and Roland Petersen, founding faculty of the UC Davis art department.

Maria Manetti Shrem, Michael Fabiano and Rachel Teagle

Gary May

LeShelle May and Marcy Friedman

Nancy Gilbert and Karen Walker

Carol Parker and Lorna Meyer Calas

Cecilie Starin and Sidney Luscutoff