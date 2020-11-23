Raphael House’s Many Homes, Many Hearts virtual gala on September 12 raised more than $410,000 to further the nonprofit’s mission of helping in-need families secure long-term housing, gain financial stability and break the cycle of homelessness.

“This is more exciting than the Jerry Lewis Telethon!” enthused the ever-dapper Liam Mayclem, who hosted the 23rd annual benefit. And indeed, guests couldn’t help but smile — and give — when treated to an inspirational program filled with heartwarming stories from Raphael House staff members and soulful performances by jazz chanteuse Amanda King and passionate Raphael House supporter Michael Franti. Later, the event gave new meaning to “house party” with an after-party dance fest (dress code: PJs) with DJ Umami.

Gala co-chairs Molly O’Brien and Laura Kim designed party baskets for the event’s family sponsors filled with snacks, wine and dessert — and a candle to set the mood — which were dropped off in advance of the festivities by volunteers from the Junior League of San Francisco.