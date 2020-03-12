March Openings

We Found a Good ‘Mellon’

Tamara Mellon 245 Post St., San Francisco; tamaramellon.com

Consider this a warning to your wallet: Tamara Mellon has opened a shop in Union Square. Of course, if you’re a lover of impeccably designed and crafted shoes, your closet is likely rejoicing at this news. Mellon cofounded Jimmy Choo in 1996 and exited the company in 2011. She went on to launch her namesake footwear label a couple of years later. The San Francisco outpost is Mellon’s third brick-and-mortar store (joining New York and Los Angeles) and, totaling 1,600 square feet, it is the largest of the trio. Expanses of white shelving hold a variety of shoes, including some of the brand’s signature styles: Frontline (strappy sandals), Icon (elegant leather boots available with a knee-high or ankle shaft), Easy Rider (chunky pull-on boots), Siren (classic pumps) and Charge (high-heeled booties). The full line of handbags is also on display. The space’s Vladimir Kagan sofa invites shoppers to stay awhile — and channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw. —Anh-Minh Le

Tracy Simmons’ Brand New ‘House’

The House by Tracy Simmons Design 3307 Sacramento St., San Francisco; tracysimmonsdesign.com

Interior designer and native San Franciscan Tracy Simmons has quietly launched The House, her boutique in Presidio Heights. The store exudes understated elegance rooted in California design; Simmons grew up in the neighborhood. “Historically, Sacramento Street was a central source for design and antiques, so it makes my heart so full to be part of the incredibly supportive design community of Sacramento Street,” she tells the Gazette. “We really lucked out with this space as it’s so open and lends itself as a welcoming gathering space for people. I’m a happy hostess at heart, so it’s been so enjoyable to host events for friends, family, designers and to welcome the Bay Area community into our space.” Shoppers can discover gems from San Francisco’s own Len Carella, who creates one-of-a-kind stoneware and porcelain sculptures with unique leather and cork details as well as bespoke wood furniture by Pleasant Hill craftsman Benjamin Radutiu of Studio 8169. Additionally, Mill Valley’s Bess Friday has created her first fine art photography collection exclusively for The House. It’s all happening! — Erin Carlson

Like Disney World, but for Design- and Wine-Loving Adults

RH Marin The Gallery at the Village, Corte Madera; restorationhardware.com

RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, unveils its splashy new furniture emporium restaurant this month in Corte Madera, the brand’s headquarters. The brainchild of Gary Friedman, RH chairman and CEO, the 60,000-square-foot, three-level showroom boasts an interior design firm and atelier as well as a rooftop garden restaurant and park with scenic views that’s guaranteed to become a hotspot for leisurely Marin lunches and boozy brunches. On level three, visitors will find a cafe serving pastries, craft espresso and artisanal wines — take a glass along to explore the Gallery, the latest soon-to-be RH success story following galleries in Chicago, New York, West Palm Beach and West Hollywood. — Erin Carlson