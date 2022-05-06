May Calendar: Celebrating The Written Word

This month’s literary festivus for the rest of us.

May 7–8

The Bay Area Book Festival is back, live and in person, with a star-studded series of events including a conversation between Alice Walker and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois). Other speakers include Karen Joy Fowler, Kim Stanley Robinson, Susan Straight, Greg Sarris, Rebecca Solnit, Geoff Dyer, Obi Kaufmann, Carol Edgarian and Shruti Swamy.

baybookfest.org

May 9

Former A.C.T. artistic director Carey Perloff speaks with Michael Chabon about her new book, Pinter and Stoppard: A Director’s View. Free virtual event (registration required).

6 p.m. | citylights.com

May 15

Michelle Huneven debuts her new novel, Search, about a church search committee, told as a memoir with recipes. Corte Madera location (masks required).

4 p.m. | bookpassage.com

May 19

Michael Lewis will be in conversation with San Francisco literary maven Dave Eggers about grief as well as Lewis’ latest book, The Premonition, and his podcast, Against the Rules. Sydney Goldstein Theater.

7:30 p.m., $36. | cityarts.net